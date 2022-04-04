AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Kwahadi Dancers and Kwahadi Museum announced that they have partnered with Roosters Coffee and Tea Company to present a Family Museum Day to benefit the children of Ukraine.

Planned for Sunday, April 10, at the Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian at 9151 I-40 E, officials aid that admission, a show by the Kwahadi Dancers, and activities for families and children would all be free. The museum is expected to open at 1 p.m., and the Kwahadi Dancers are expected to present a show at 2 p.m. on the day of the event.

Museum officials described the event as a fundraising effort, partnering with Roosters owner and Poland native Carolina Exposito, to help Ukrainian parents and children that are being cared for by Polish families.