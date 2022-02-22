AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the Kwahadi Museum, the 57th annual Winter Night Ceremonials are expected to be the first of its theater shows open to the public in two years.

The show, “Tyuonyi!”, presented by the Kwahadi Dancers, is expected to run on March 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. at the museum at 9151 I-40 East. Museum officials said that tickets are priced at $5 and reservations can be made by calling 806-335-3175.

via the Kwahadi Museum

“Come visit the Kwahadi Museum,” wrote museum officials in the announcement, “enjoy the art and exhibits, tour the old-style trading post, then find your seats for your journey to Tyuonyi!”