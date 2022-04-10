AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian is hosting in partnership with Roosters Coffee and Tea Company a Family Museum Day to help raise funds for the children of Ukraine.

According to the museum, Carolina Exposito, a native of Poland, and her husband are the owners of Roosters at 34th and Bell. Ukrainian parents and children fleeing to Poland are being taken in and cared for by Polish families.

It was free admission for the museum and the show put on by the Kwahadi Dancers as well as free activities for families and kids.

Donations were greatly apprenticed and Exposito is continuing to take donations at Roosters as well.