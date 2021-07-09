Kwahadi Dancers to premiere ‘Song of the Eagle’ on July 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Kwahadi Dancers are set to premiere “Song of the Eagle” Saturday, July 10, with additional dates including, 16, 17, and 24 at the Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian, according to the Kwahadi Museum.

Additional dates include Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, and 24 and the will feature the following:

paintings by Thomas E. Mails

pastel art of the late Stephen Napper

Bob Jones woodcarvings of indigenous birds of the Plains Estate Southwest Jewelry sale.

The event, 9151 I-40 E, Amarillo, Texas, will serve dinner at 6 p.m. for $12 and reservations are required by 2:00 p.m., According to the museum, you can contact the museums gift shop at (806) 335-3175 to make reservations.