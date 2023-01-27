AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Kwahadi Dancers are set to host their 56th annual Winter Night Ceremonials at 7 p.m. on Saturdays, starting Jan. 28, at the Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian in Amarillo, located at 9151 I-40.

Show performances include Saturday evenings from Jan. 28 through Feb. 18 with matinee shows at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. The grand finale performance, Kwahadi noted, is set for Feb. 18 and will feature guest performers including the Koshare Dancers of La Junta, Colorado and the Sahawe Dancers of Uvalde.

Tickets for the show will be made available at the door for $5 and include the performance and the museum visit or reserve a spot by calling the museum gift shop at 806-335-3175.