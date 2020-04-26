Kress ISD receiving money from EPA in an effort to replace older diesel buses

Dallas, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded $11.5 million to replace 580 older diesel school buses, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

The funds are going to 157 school bus fleets in 43 states, each of which will receive rebates through EPA’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding. Applicants replacing buses with engine model years 2006 and older will receive rebates between $15,000 and $20,000 per bus, depending on the size of the bus. One of the School Districts benefiting from the EPA’s donation is Kress ISD.

Kress Independent School District will be benefiting from the EPA’s donation, by receiving $20,000 and one bus from the EPA.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said, “As we continue to celebrate Earth Day’s 50th anniversary, EPA continues to be committed to providing communities access to rebates to improve and replace aging school buses that will improve air quality across the country and provide children with a safe and healthy way to get to school. While many fleets are currently off the road as we all social distance during COVID-19, these local school districts will start up again, and EPA is proud to have helped equip them with cleaner-running buses.”

