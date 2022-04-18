AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kona Ice is handing out free shaved ice for its seventh annual National “Chill Out” Day on Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Kona Ice announced.

The shaved ice truck will be parked at Sam’s Club (8952 Westgate Pkwy) in Amarillo, with Kona Ice stating that the day is meant “to relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with meeting the federal deadline.”

The company detailed that it has given back more than $100 million to the communities it serves through partnerships with schools, youth sports leagues, and other neighborhood organizations.

To find hours and locations check out the Kona Ice website and to learn more about Kona Ice’s giveback program click here.

