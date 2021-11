CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Klein Investigations and Consulting, they have made a request to the United States Department of Justice to take over the Thomas Brown case.

According to the Texas Attorney General’s Office, this case remains a questionable death investigation without sufficient evidence to attribute Brown’s death to a criminal act, an accidental death, or a suicide.

Both the Attorney General’s office and the District Attorney say this is an inactive case.