Klein Investigations and Consulting give an update on the Thomas Brown case

CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – This past Thursday, Philip Klein, president and lead investigator for Klein Investigations and Consulting gave an update on the Thomas Brown case of Hemphill County.

According to Klein, there has been another delay in bringing a grand jury together on the Thomas Brown case. He said due to COVID-19 and other “unknown” issues, the dates have been pushed back six times.

Klein said it’s time for this case to be heard and for the people of Hemphill County to be heard.

He said they need to get the case off of ground zero and go through the evidence and let the grand jury make a decision on what they think.

Klein said he believes the evidence will show Brown was also a victim of homicide and not suicide.

“I would be willing to risk my reputation on this. Tom Brown did not commit suicide. He didn’t do it. It’s impossible, there is no way in the timeline for him to do it,” added Klein. “The evidence that we found clearly indicts that he did not kill himself. This is silliness. This has to stop.”

Klein said that this case is still very fluid and they are still working very hard on it.

Klein added they are prepared to do anything it takes to get the case in front of a grand jury.

We reached out to District Attorney Franklin McDonough and the Attorney General’s office for comment on this story and have not heard back.