Kiss tribute concert at the Starlight Ranch Event Center

Local News

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The High Plains Food Bank’s concert series FoodStock ’21 kicked off May 28th at the Starlight Ranch Event Center with the first concert being a Kiss tribute concert.

All gate and admission proceeds were a direct donation to the High Plains Food Bank.

KAMR Local 4’s Jackie Kingston was there to introduce the band.

It was the first of six concerts planned by the High Plains Food Bank.

The High Plains Food Bank said the event is a summer partnership between them and Starlight Ranch Event Center.

