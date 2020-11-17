Kind House Ukraine Bakery enters contest to win 10k for those in war zones in Ukraine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Raising money for people in need is not a foreign concept but one Amarillo woman is going the extra mile to see those in need receive help.

“We just started helping people in the war zone of Ukraine and we help elderly and disabled people,” Glenda Moore, the director of Kind House Ukraine Bakery, stated.

According to Moore, baking to help raise money for those in ukraine is a passion.



“Somebody buys a baked good and they ask me how much it costs and I tell them I don’t have any prices at all just give them what they want to give. So people give direct donations and those things go directly to Ukraine,” Moore said.

The funds are used to purchase coal and sometimes household items. Currently Moore is working to help heat around 100 homes in Ukraine by entering a virtual contest against other bakers from around the world.

“This is a contest called ‘the greatest baker’ and if you win the grand prize you can win 10,000 dollars and that would help us heat 22 homes in the war zone of Ukraine,” Moore explained.



As of right now the organization is in second place but they are asking the community to help move them to the number one spot.

“By Thursday afternoon we need to be in first place in order for us to move on and the contest does end December 10th but anybody who would help us vote for that would be super awesome,” Moore said.

If you want to place your vote and see the rules of the contest you can click this link that we have provided for you.