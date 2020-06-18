KidsInc. getting registration underway for adult soccer league

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on many businesses around Amarillo over the past few months. KidsInc. is one of those businesses that’s been hit the hardest hit.

“We’ve been shut down for two months,” KidsInc., CEO and president Jimmy Lackey said. “We issued over $100,000 in refunds during that time frame for sports we had been registering for.”

Now things are starting to look up for what’s hampered KidsInc., during its special 75th year of serving youth sports.

Lackey and his staff are back to work and are currently taking registration on their adult soccer league that will start on July 6 at the Bus and Freda Duggers Sportsplex.

“It’s good to get back in some kind of normalcy, and have a league going,” KidsInc., executive vice president Craig Wilfong said. “The indoor facility has been closed since the first part of March after the winter session. So we’re getting it cleaned up to make sure it’s sanitized and looks good.”

Lackey echoed Wilfong’s comment.

“This gives us a way to get started and see how it all goes. It will let us find out where this COVID’s going for a couple of months, and hopefully get our kids back in school and get our fall sports up and running.”

Lackey and KidsInc., are planning registration for fall sports. For anyone who is looking to register for the adult soccer league or Canyon graduate and Olympic hopeful, Michael Stigler’s Speed and Agility camp in mid-July, go to kidsinc.org, or call the office 806-376-5936.

More from MyHighPlains.com: