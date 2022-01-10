Kids show off their animals at the Randall County Jr. Livestock Show

The Randall County Jr. Livestock Show kicked off this weekend over at the Randall County Happy State Bank Event Center.

The show is continuing to grow with over 500 animals entered and over 200 exhibitors between the ages of 8 and 18 who are members of 4-h or FFA. Admission is free and concessions will be available.

Monday (at the WT Ag Complex)

12:00 pm: Heifer Show

1:00 pm: Steer Show

Tuesday

2:00 pm: Wether Dam Show, Market Lamb Show, Doe Goat Show, Market Goat Show

Wednesday

12:00pm: Broiler Show

Thursday

9:00 am: Gilt Show, Barrow Show

Saturday

5:00 pm: Buyer Social & Steak Dinner

6:30 pm: Premium Sale

The premium sale is open to anyone interested in financially supporting the exhibitors’ efforts. Buyers do not actually take home the animal, exhibitors keep their animals, many taking them on to major shows in the upcoming months.

In a premium sale, the buyer simply makes a donation to the child of their choice in an auction format. Other donation options are available. These include contributing to the booster club (who will bid for you and can combine your donation with others) And add-ons to specific kids.

For more information, you can call the Randall county extension office at 468-5543.