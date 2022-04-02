AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Alex O’ Brien Tennis Foundation and Kids, Incorporated are partnering up to provide tennis at an affordable cost to the children and families of the Texas Panhandle.

Over the course of April, Kids, Incorporated tennis will focus on teaching the basics of the sport to children. Beginners are taught the following tennis skills using a fun, game-like format. Proper racket techniques, Serve and volley instruction, and scoring and court etiquette.

The registration fee is $50. This includes tennis clinics on April 2, 9, 23 & 30, a shirt, and a new tennis racket.