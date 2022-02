AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kids, Incorporated of Amarillo just announced an additional major donation dedicated to the capital campaign for the Rockrose Sports Park, according to a Facebook post by Kids Incorporated.

The organizations is set to celebrate the gift at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Kids Incorporated WareHouse in the Mary E. Bivins Room, the post detailed.