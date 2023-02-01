AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Kids, Incorporated of Amarillo announced that “Donor Days” returns today with Coffee Memorial Blood Center from Feb. 1 through March. 31.

According to a Kids Inc. press release, donors who donate to CMBC will receive a T-shirt and a coupon for a free game of bowling at Western Bowl.

Officials said that donors can enter their favorite local school for a chance to win scholarship money by registering their donation in honor of a private, elementary, middle, or high school.

Kids Inc. adds that there will be four $1,000 scholarship opportunities for donors to any university, community college, technical school, or trade school. To enter the drawing donors must donate between Feb. 1 – Mar. 31.

To make an appointment or for more information on Donor Days, visit the Coffee Memorial Blood Center website.