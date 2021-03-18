Kid’s Inc is getting ready for soccer and track season

Kids Inc is getting ready for their track and soccer seasons.
Track is for kids 4th through 6th grade. It is $40 and the season begins April 10.
Tennis is for kids Kindergarten to 6th grade. It is $50 and the season begins March 27.
