Kid’s Inc is getting ready for soccer and track season

Kids Inc is getting ready for their track and soccer seasons.

Track is for kids 4th through 6th grade. It is $40 and the season begins April 10.

Tennis is for kids Kindergarten to 6th grade. It is $50 and the season begins March 27.

