AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Kids Inc is 18 months into its capital campaign for a multi-sport complex. The Kids Inc Rock Rose sports park will host sports like soccer, baseball, softball, track and flag football.

According to Jimmy Lackey, president of Kids Inc, Amarillo has not been able to pass a parks bond since 1974 and it’s long overdue for the community to have a sports complex.

“If you travel with soccer, if you travel with baseball and you travel with softball. I can tell you right now, we’re going to be able to host events here. That other communities have been able to host,” said Lackey. “Where we’ve been going to Dallas, Albuquerque, and all those places, Oklahoma City, Denver. We’ll be able to host those here and let our folks stay in their own homes.”

Lackey said that the complex will benefit the economy due to more people traveling to Amarillo for youth sports and it will also benefit local families.

“Parents that are single parents or parents that are dual income and one’s working. One’s that got to take the kids to and from and you got two or three kids playing different sports,” said Lackey. “This would be an opportunity where they go to one place instead of having to be spread out across town. And so, there’s just there’s just a lot of benefits from having this complex.”

Lackey added that since the campaign started 18 months ago the campaign has reached 60 percent of their goal.

“So, campaigns take a little while you got to be patient. We’re asking for, you know, $30 million. And so, we’re down the road, I mean, my gosh, we’re 60% of the way there and it’s going to happen, and I know what’s going to happen,” he said.

Lackey said the key to having this sport complex is all of the donors big and small that are putting money towards the community. He added that at the end of it, he just wants to make the community proud.

To learn more about Kids Inc and how to donate to the campaign visit them here.