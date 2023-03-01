AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Kids, Incorporated announced that it will host an East Side Community Blood Drive in support of schools for Donor Days 2023. The event is set for Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kids Inc Warehouse, located at 2201 SE 27th Ave.

The promotional poster from Kids, Inc added that all donors will have the chance to spin the wheel and win a prize which can include items such as gift cards and Coffee Memorial Blood Center merchandise. In addition, donors will receive a t-shirt along with a coupon for a free game of bowling at Western Bowl.

Donors can register their donation to represent an area school and, according to the poster, the school with the highest percentage of donors will receive “monetary contributions.”

Apart from the blood drive event, those interested can call 877-340-8777 to schedule an appointment to donate blood or visit obi.org.

Organizers reminded the community that healthy 16-year-olds or older can give blood every 56 days, while platelets can be donated every seven days up to 24 times a year.