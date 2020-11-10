Kids Inc cancels some of its fall leagues

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Kids Incorporated announces that they will offer refunds because of the cancellation of some fall leagues due the closure of AISD gymnasiums to outside groups.

Kids Inc announces there plan moving forward.

Boys Basketball

  • Kindergarten, first grade and second grade leagues
    • Kids Inc says the only gyms that they have available are the AAYC and the Wesley Community Center. Kids Inc says, Kindergarten, first and second grade leagues will continue to play as scheduled.
  • Third through eighth grade leagues
    • Since the leagues were scheduled in AISD gyms, Kids Inc says they are forced to cancel these leagues at this time. Kids Inc says to give them time to get refund processes in place and will notify everyone in these grades as to how to request a refund.

All Volleyball Leagues

  • Kids Inc says, because these leagues are scheduled in AISD gyms these leagues are canceled at this time. Kids Inc says to give them time to get refund processes in place and will notify everyone in these grades as to how to request a refund.

Indoor Soccer Leagues

  • Kids Inc says all indoor soccer leagues scheduled at the Bus & Freda Dugger Sportsplex will continue to be played as scheduled.

For more information visit the Kids Inc website.

