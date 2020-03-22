Kids Inc. cancels indoor soccer season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kids Inc. canceled the upcoming indoor soccer season on Thursday, March 18 due to The COVID-19 virus.

In a video put out on Kids Inc’s Youtube page, “Jimmy Lackey, President and CEO of Kids Inc said, “We just don’t feel it would be right to put parents and kiddo’s in our facility, with all of this uncertainty in the air.”

Both adult and youth seasons were scheduled to start on Monday, March 30. Lackey said, for those that were planning to participate, refunds would be offered.

In the video, Lackey directed those seeking a refund to visit www.kidsinc.org/amarillo.

Lackey also said, “If you’re in the mood to donate to Kid’s Incorporated, and want to donate your fee, that form (on the website) will give you the option to do so.”

