AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kids, Inc. announced on Wednesday that they have reached the halfway mark in funds raised for the construction of its $30 million outdoor complex.

MyHighPlains previously reported that 90 acres of land by Loop 335 and I-27 was gifted to begin construction on a state-of-the-art sports complex for the community.

Officials with Kids, Inc. are asking the community to consider donating towards the continued funding of the project so the organization can wrap up the campaign and begin construction.

For more information on the project call the President and CEO of Kids, Inc. at 806-376-5936 or email him at jlackey@kidsinc.org.