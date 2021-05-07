Khiva Shrine to host annual Paper Drive Saturday, May 8

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Khiva Shrine will host its annual Paper Drive on multiple street corners from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, to raise money for the Shriners Children’s Texas hospital in Galveston.

Said the announcement, the Shriners hospital in Galveston has been recently combined Orthopedic, Clef Lip/Palate, and Pediatric Burns Hospital. These facilities are reported to provide care to any child under 18, regardless of the family’s ability to pay.

Khiva Shriners will be stationed at the following intersections in Amarillo:

I-40 and Soncy

I-40 and Bell St.

I-40 and Ross St.

45th Ave. and Coulter

45th Ave. and Western

“Any contribution you can make, no matter how small, is greatly appreciated!” said the announcement, “We’ll be easy to spot- every Shriner collecting funds will be wearing their Fez!”