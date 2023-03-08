AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Khiva Shrine is set to host a Cornhole Tournament for charity on April 8 at Bentley’s Auction, located at 7148 S. Bell.

A release from Khiva Shrine detailed that doors will open at 10 a.m. for late registration while the double-elimination tournament will begin at 12:30 p.m. Entrance for a two-person team will be $100 which will also include lunch.

The proceeds made at the event will go to Shriners Children’s Texas Hospital in Galveston which will benefit kids in the Texas Panhandle who are in need of financial assistance and can receive no-cost care, the release added.

According to the release, the tournament is sponsored by Affiliated Food Service, Bentley’s Auction, Amarillo National Bank, and KAMR Local 4 News.

To register in advance or for sponsorship information call 806-373-2845.

Shriners Children’s Texas Hospital, as noted by the release, “is an advanced comprehensive pediatric facility providing world-class medical care for burns, cleft lip, and orthopedic conditions without limits – to any child who needs it.”