AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)-KGNC announced on Wednesday they will host a celebration for the 100th anniversary of the station. Three members will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place at 1 pm at the KGNC building, located at 3505 Olsen Blvd.

The event announcement said it will feature special guests Mayor Ginger Nelson, State Representative Four Price, and the grandson of Hall of Famers, Scotty Reasonover.

KGNC, known as WDAG began broadcasting on May 19, 1922, with 10 watts of power. The station was bought by Globe News Publishing Company in 1935. The call sign was changed to KGNC. In 1947 KGNC began broadcasting with 10,000 watts of power.

For more information on the event, you can go to the KGNC website.