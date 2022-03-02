MIDLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After Kel Seliger announced he was not seeking reelection in late October 2021, four Republicans were looking to fill Texas State Senate District 31 seat.

Kevin Sparks, a businessman who works in oil and gas in Midland and one of the candidates running for that vacant seat claimed victory in the primary Tuesday evening. Sparks was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and prominent lawmakers like Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

In a statement on his Twitter, Sparks said “Last night was a victory for the conservative majority of West Texas and the Panhandle. Thank you to everyone who has been with us along this journey. Your hard work, determination, and prayers are the reason we had the opportunity to win this race!”

Sparks would claim that seat for Texas State Senate District 31 with over 54% of the vote.

Sparks told us at his watch party at Tall City Brewing Company that if he was elected to the State Senate, he’ll help the business community in District 31 and help the community speak with one united voice in Austin.

He added he wants to address the needs of the entire district whether in Midland or Amarillo.

According to Sparks, his goal is to start reaching out to community leaders in the coming weeks to see what their needs are.

“That will be spending time across our district as we have been the last five months but we can really focus not just on meeting people, but diving into those issues,” said Sparks.

Sparks added without a Democratic opponent, he’ll be able to quickly get to work on the next legislative session.