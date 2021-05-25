Kenneth J. Wyatt has died at the age of 90

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kenneth Wyatt died on May 24, said Kenneth Wyatt Galleries, he would have been 91 in July.

The gallery notes that his work is featured in offices, homes, museums, among royalty, movie stars, and several churches.

The gallery continues saying his was also know for his numerous books, as an author, poet and illustrator. Kenneth Wyatt was the first president of the Texas Cowboy Artist Association and has received numerous awards in wester art categories.

His work spanning more than 90 countries, and his legacy and work being remembered by many.