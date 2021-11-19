Kendra Scott to host ‘Giveback Party’ at Westgate Mall, benefits Family Support Services

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 08: A view of jewelry on display at the Kendra Scott SoHo Store Ear Piercing Event at Kendra Scott Soho on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Kendra Scott)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kendra Scott is continuing to mark its arrival to the Amarillo area by hosting a benefit event at Westgate Mall on Monday, Nov. 22 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., according to a press release from Kendra Scott.

The “Giveback Party” will benefit Family Support Services (FSS), giving shoppers an opportunity to get an early start on their holiday shopping, while giving back to one of the area’s “oldest and largest nonprofit organizations,” the release stated.

Kendra Scott explained that during the party, 20% of the proceeds will support the FSS Emergency Safe House, when shoppers mention FSS at the register. In addition, online sales at kendrascott.com on Nov. 22-23 will benefit FSS when they use code GIVEBACK-AYMDR at checkout.

The event, according to the press release, is part of the company’s “Shop for Good” program, which will benefit nonprofits.

The release said that Scott is a philanthropist with a history of supporting women and children’s causes, with the company’s philanthropic program giving away more than $30 million since 2010.

Family Support Services is a nonprofit organization whose main focus is on the intervention and prevention of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking, both in Amarillo and Canyon.