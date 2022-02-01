AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As colder weather rolls into the High Plains, keeping warm this week may take more planning.

Community Liaison for the Amarillo Fire Department, Jeff Justus said that when colder weather hits you want to take precautions in your home. He added if you are going to use a space heater to warm your home to not have any combustibles around it and leave nothing in front of it.

Justus said they see several fires started by space heaters this time of year and it is something the Amarillo Fire Department takes very seriously.

Justus said AFD also does not recommend using your stove to keep yourself warm.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris said if you can avoid going out during the next few days to do so, as temperatures will be in the single digits, but with the wind chill, they will feel like they are below zero.

Harris said if you must venture out to dress in layers as hypothermia and frostbite can set in.

“The wind chill is the wind that is wicking the warmth away from your body and so the core temperature of your body chills very quickly and that is where hypothermia comes into play and so you just want to be inside and make sure you cover all the extremities because frostbite again can very quickly come into play when wind chills are that cold,” said Harris.

Justus also recommends keeping blankets, a radio, and other items in your car just in case you get stranded in severe weather.

Harris added if you are driving in the next couple of days to slow down and give space to the motorists ahead of you. He also added if you don’t have to be out on the roads then don’t be out on the roads.