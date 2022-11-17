AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are some tips to help maintain your live Christmas tree for the holidays!

We spoke with Erin Jones, a county extension agent for the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension specializing in horticulture, for advice to upkeep these trees through this winter season.

Jones said, “It is very important that you get that tree into water within four hours of the bottom being cut. If you wait a longer period of time than that then I would advise you to make a fresh cut when you get it home and get it directly into water…”

Jones also explained why water is the key factor in keeping the tree healthy.