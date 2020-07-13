Keeping the peace: Passionate volunteer prepares to serve and protect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) While many across the country continue to rally against police brutality and racial injustice, 21-year-old Chris Dizer is taking a different course of action.

Dizer currently works as a long-time employee at the Kid’s Cafe.

“I help to get the meals out that we deliver to the community. I started volunteering in fourth grade, I love helping out with the program,” he explained.

Throughout the years Dizer has built strong relationships with community members and coworkers.

“They’ve kept tabs on me, they’re the reason I got this job,” Dizer added. “They’re just pushing me to do everything that I want to do”.

Those same people who helped Chris get his current job are the same people helping him land his dream job. A police officer.

Dizer has set out to complete Amarillo College’s Regional Law Enforcement Academy in hopes of getting certified to become a peace officer.

“My coworkers decided to set up a GoFundMe account to offset some of that costs and I’m just grateful for that,” Dizer said.

Grateful for an opportunity to be apart of history while also make a real difference in the next generation.

“When I met Idella Jackson a Potter County Constable, I got very excited to see a Female African American law enforcement officer and so it would make me happy to see a lot more African Americans and minority law enforcement here in Amarillo,” Dizer explained. “If people can see me and who I was before a police officer, then when I become one they’ll have more repect because they know that I truely care about them.”

If you’d like to support Dizer’s journey you can learn more by clicking here.

