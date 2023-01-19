AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ice is a major hazard for drivers this time of year. In a continuation of our winter weather series, we’ve taken a look at road safety while dealing with icy roadways. Also, check out how you can prepare yourself for ice storms and learn more about them below.

“The number one tip is if you know the roadways are icy is to not drive at all if you don’t have to.” said Sonja Gross with the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District, “But if you do, take it slow. Always drive to conditions.”

TXDOT will treat roadways and monitor road conditions 24/7 during an ice storm or any other winter weather event. To stay updated on current road conditions and find other safety tips, visit their website at drivetexas.org.

