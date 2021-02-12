Keeping pets warm over the winter weather event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare talked to MyHighPlains.com about how to keep your pets warm over the next few days.

The City of Amarillo requires you to provide a solid three-sided structure with a roof and floor to keep pets out of the elements.

They must also have access to free-flowing water at all times.

“If you do happen to see an animal that is at a residence that does not have water or shelter or anything like that, you can go ahead and give us a call at Animal Management and Welfare and we’ll send an officer out there to respond to the call as soon as we can,” said Ty Vernon, Field Operations Supervisor for Amarillo Management and Welfare.

With these cold temperatures, the city would prefer you to bring your animals inside, but if they must be outside. then provide straw or hay for them to bundle up in.