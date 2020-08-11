‘Keep Texas Moving’ hopes to improve highways, roads in the panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “Keep Texas Moving” is the name of a coalition led by the Texas Association of Business expected to launch in Amarillo on Aug. 20.

The Vice President of the Texas Association of Business, Aaron Cox, said the coalition wants to help improve the infrastructure and safety of highways in the panhandle.

“No matter how we slice it, Amarillo and the north part of the state are critical to commerce going north to south as well as east and west,” Cox said. “Keep Texas Moving is a coalition of business owners, local businesses, commuters, trucking companies, and citizens to highlight and to encourage the legislator to provide all of the necessary tools and all the tools that are available to add to our transportation toolbox.”

Cox said some of those tools include improving the infrastructure on highways in the panhandle and throughout the state which are important to the economy and the safety of residents.

“From a state chamber perspective, we look at our transportation infrastructure as the mode to move people and goods from where they are to where they need to be in a safe and efficient and timely manner,” Cox added.

Although the current pandemic has taken the front seat to other pressing issues, Cox hopes launching the coalition now can move things forward later.

“Unfortunately transportation will be a priority but it will be one that meets an empty bucket with COVID19 with depressed energy prices around the world we know the funding sources for transportation are going to be limited,” Cox said.

