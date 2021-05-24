Keep Amarillo Clean to host next citywide clean up day in July, gives tips for summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Keep Amarillo Clean has released dates for its next citywide cleanup days for 2021, as well as summer tips for preventing litter in the community.
Citywide cleanup days:
- “Summer Cleanup” – third Saturday of July (July 17)
- “National Cleanup Day” – third Saturday of September (Sept. 18)
Prevention steps Keep Amarillo Clean encouraged the community to take:
- Keep garden gloves, plastic bags, and tall kitchen bags handy to clean up after yourself and your family
- Use litter baskets with lids when you are outside
- Take your trash home, don’t throw it out the car window
- Don’t overfill public trash cans
- During outdoor events, leave the area cleaner than you found it
- Fences are great for trapping trash – clean them on the third Saturday of each month
Call 806-678-4615 for more information and updates directly from Keep Amarillo Clean.
