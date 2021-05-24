Keep Amarillo Clean to host next citywide clean up day in July, gives tips for summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Keep Amarillo Clean has released dates for its next citywide cleanup days for 2021, as well as summer tips for preventing litter in the community.

Citywide cleanup days:

“Summer Cleanup” – third Saturday of July (July 17)

“National Cleanup Day” – third Saturday of September (Sept. 18)

Prevention steps Keep Amarillo Clean encouraged the community to take:

Keep garden gloves, plastic bags, and tall kitchen bags handy to clean up after yourself and your family

Use litter baskets with lids when you are outside

Take your trash home, don’t throw it out the car window

Don’t overfill public trash cans

During outdoor events, leave the area cleaner than you found it

Fences are great for trapping trash – clean them on the third Saturday of each month

Call 806-678-4615 for more information and updates directly from Keep Amarillo Clean.