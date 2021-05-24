Keep Amarillo Clean to host next citywide clean up day in July, gives tips for summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Keep Amarillo Clean has released dates for its next citywide cleanup days for 2021, as well as summer tips for preventing litter in the community.

Citywide cleanup days:

  • “Summer Cleanup” – third Saturday of July (July 17)
  • “National Cleanup Day” – third Saturday of September (Sept. 18)

Prevention steps Keep Amarillo Clean encouraged the community to take:

  • Keep garden gloves, plastic bags, and tall kitchen bags handy to clean up after yourself and your family
  • Use litter baskets with lids when you are outside
  • Take your trash home, don’t throw it out the car window
  • Don’t overfill public trash cans
  • During outdoor events, leave the area cleaner than you found it
  • Fences are great for trapping trash – clean them on the third Saturday of each month

Call 806-678-4615 for more information and updates directly from Keep Amarillo Clean.

