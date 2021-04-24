Keep Amarillo Clean teams up with Hamlet Elementary, neighborhood citizens, to spruce up community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Earth Day. A day created to bring awareness to pollution and celebrate the environment and the rock that we all call home, Earth. On a national scale, we always hear about climate change, fossil fuels, green energy, just to name a few.

But how much of an impact can you make on your neighborhood or community? A community group named Keep Amarillo Clean is out to show that you can make an Earth-sized difference taking care of your neighborhood.

We visited Keep Amarillo Clean: Hamlet Elementary event this morning, where people from the neighborhood teamed up to pick up trash, landscape and show the neighborhood that there are people who care about the community.

Keep Amarillo Clean: Hamlet Coordinator Kami Collins said the message is simple.

“The message we’re trying to send is ‘Hey, it’s your neighborhood, take care of it, have pride in it, take responsibility in it’,” Collins said. “If you don’t do it, who else is going to do it? It’s one of those things that we want our neighborhood to look good. We take pride in it. We want it to reflect something positive, and this is a positive thing going on in our neighborhood.”

Collins said the event happens twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, and the group partnered with the Amarillo ISD for a coordinator at every elementary school. The purpose? Even the youngest of people can have the biggest impact when it comes to being leaders in the community.

“We talk to our kids at school about being proactive, and one of the things is first off, put it in there, and synergy is a big thing because we’re leaders amidst campus,” Collins said. “And we’re talking about working together to make our community (better), and our big thing here at Hamlet is to create leaders that effect not only our school, but our community.”

When it comes to changing things for the better, you don’t need a big group to get things started. If you want to know where positive impact starts, Collins advises to just look in the mirror.

“It starts with you,” she said. “Even if it’s just one piece of trash, take that time to put it in the trash can, or make sure it gets in the dumpster. That way dogs don’t come around and put it all over the place. So if I just had one thing, it’s do your part.”

That’s what Earth Day is all about.

To find out more about Keep Amarillo Clean, including how you can get involved, visit their Facebook page.