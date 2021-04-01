Keep Amarillo Clean teams up with AISD for Earth Day on April 24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Keep Amarillo Clean is teaming up with Amarillo ISD for Earth Day on April 24 in hopes that people will gather to help pick up trash.

On April 24 from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m., go to any AISD campus and they will provide you with supplies to help you pick up trash in the surrounding area.

Keep Amarillo Clean is community service initiative that focuses on keeping the streets of Amarillo clean from trash and litter while also trying to educate younger generations on the importance of having a clean environment.

For more information about Keep Amarillo Clean or how to get involved, visit their website or their Facebook page.