Keep Amarillo Clean participates in National CleanUp Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday is National CleanUp Day and many around Amarillo participated to Keep Amarillo Clean.

Keep Amarillo Clean, the AAYC Community Center and Amarillo ISD teamed up to host the 2020 National CleanUp Day in Amarillo.

Keep Amarillo Clean is a local organization dedicated to keeping the yellow city as clean as possible.

“We picked up the whole boundary of the school, yesterday the 18th and so today, National CleanUp Day, the 19th. I called Palo Duro High School and they sent some of their school council students and other kids that signed up to come out,” said Vanessa Miles, a neighborhood coordinator with Keep Amarillo Clean.

36 neighborhoods participated in the clean-up Saturday, cleaning up big and small items in the neighborhoods.

“Our earth is not our trash can, we got to do better, so we can make our neighborhoods and communities cleaner,” said Miles.

Miles said she encouraged the girls who helped in the clean-up over in the Parks Hills area to organize a neighborhood cleanup and get their neighbors involved.

“At first we have never done anything like this and it gave us a plan to do something like this in our neighborhood,” said Naw Nte, a Keep Amarillo Clean volunteer.

National CleanUp Day encourages everyone to take action to make the entire country a better place to live.

Next year’s National CleanUp Day will fall on September 18th.

Because of COVID-19, organizers were encouraging people to wear a mask and keep six feet apart if possible.

More from MyHighPlains.com: