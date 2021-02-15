Keep Amarillo Clean hopes to help combat illegal dumping problem

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)Keep Amarillo Clean is recruiting early for its annual Litter Awareness Day.

Organizer, Babji Yalamanchili said he plans to make this year’s initiative more effective than ever.



“We’re expecting all 55 schools to participate in this event,” Yalamanchili said.



Yalamanchili’s goal for this year’s Keep Amarillo Clean initiative. He’s starting the recruitment efforts early hoping to cover as much ground as possible.



“We want the residents and the parents to also participate we have 36 neighborhoods, some of the vacant lots we want to clean up,” Yalamanchili said.



One of the main problems Yalamanchili hopes this year’s event will address and help combat is illegal dumping.



While the City of Amarillo decides how to stop illegal dumping, Yalamanchili hopes the ongoing problem will prompt people to join his initiative.



“We want anybody who has a pickup truck they can volunteer for a day and they can bring up helpers to help them out and then can unload in a landfill,” Yalamanchili added.



While keep Amarillo Clean’s scheduled clean up day isn’t until April 24th, Yalmanchili said it’s never too early to start taking action.



“Whatever you see in the streets just pick it up you know there are a lot of small items like soda cans and a small plastic bags everybody should help their own neighborhood,” Yalamanchili said.

If you want to volunteer and keep up with the Keep Amarillo Clean updates, click here.