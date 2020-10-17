Keep Amarillo Clean holds neighborhood clean up

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Keep Amarillo Clean did their part when hosting a neighborhood clean up event on Saturday.
The event was held to help clean up the Mesa Verde neighborhood. The cleanup started at Bykota Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 17
The group has other events scheduled throughout next year, you can see those listed below.
Earth Day/Spring Cleanup
Saturday, April 24, 2021
10 a.m. – 1p.m.
Summer Cleanup
Saturday, July 10, 2021
8:30 a.m. – 11a.m.
National Cleanup Day
Saturday, September 18, 2021
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
