Keep Amarillo Clean holds neighborhood clean up

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Keep Amarillo Clean did their part when hosting a neighborhood clean up event on Saturday.

The event was held to help clean up the Mesa Verde neighborhood. The cleanup started at Bykota Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 17

The group has other events scheduled throughout next year, you can see those listed below.

Earth Day/Spring Cleanup

Saturday, April 24, 2021

10 a.m. – 1p.m.

Summer Cleanup

Saturday, July 10, 2021

8:30 a.m. – 11a.m.

National Cleanup Day

Saturday, September 18, 2021

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

