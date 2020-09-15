“Keep Amarillo Clean” encouraging participation in National Clean-Up Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Saturday, “Keep Amarillo Clean,” a local organization dedicated to keeping the yellow city as clean as possible, will be participating in a nation-wide initiative known as “National Clean-Up Day.”

“We’re hoping that many, many students will participate and then the children will participate. That’s why we have 37 coordinators, never happen anywhere in the world to my knowledge. It’s going to be exciting actually,” said Babji Yalamanchili, Keep Amarillo Clean President.

Yalamanchili says they’ll have 36 elementary schools participating in the clean up initiative this weekend.

There will be 37 meeting points where participants will gather, then go through different neighborhoods and clean up trash.

“Cleanliness is everything because I live in a clean neighborhood and I have no problem but when I looked around, there’s so much trash. Because wind is a major problem here and that’s taken everywhere. So we have to control the trash, not the winds,” said Yalamanchili.

Yalamanchili says that by having the elementary schools participating, it educates them on the problem and how they can be the solution.

“We’ve traveled all over the world and it’s a common problem. The only way we can solve the problem is educating the children, to start with and then go from there. Education is very important in this whole thing. That’s why we contacted the school district and they’re willing to participate in all 36 elementary schools. Let’s all help ourselves, make our city great,” said Yalamanchili.

The event will be this Saturday, for more information on how you can participate, click here: https://www.facebook.com/KeepAmarilloClean.org