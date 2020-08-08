Keep Amarillo Clean does their part

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Keep Amarillo Clean was out early on Saturday morning to help do their part in cleaning up North East Amarillo.

The organization started their clean up at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, and cleaned up from 20th street to Amarillo Blvd. on Jefferson, Adams, and Washington.

Valarie Miles a volunteer and organizer for Clean up Amarillo said they picked up trash and cleaned up alleyways during today’s clean up. Miles said a lot of people drop furniture and bigger items off in the alley without calling the city to pick it up, so they made sure to get them picked up.

Miles, who organized Saturdays clean up for her neighborhood said it felt nice to do her part. “It feels really good. I think it’s a good way to show pride in your community and show that you care,” said miles.

Miles added when the neighbors and the community see them out there it encourages them to also do their part in keeping Amarillo clean.

Keep Amarillo Clean is also working with AISD to have different elementary schools get coordinators to organize events where kids can come out on Earth Day and National Clean Up Day and learn what it means to take pride in their community.

Miles said the organization has another clean up planned on September 19th, which is National Clean-Up Day. Keep Amarillo Clean will work with AISD so that fourth and fifth graders can go and clean up with their families.

