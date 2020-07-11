Keep Amarillo Clean comes together for 2nd time this year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Keep Amarillo Clean, a group that cleans different parts of Amarillo, met for the second time this year today to help do their part.

Keep Amarillo Clean, is an Amarillo group that according to their Facebook page, helps clean and maintain the City of Amarillo.

The group that says they are “a movement for the citizens, by the citizens,” met today at Tascosa and Amarillo Blvd. area to help pick up trash around the area.

Babji Yalamanchili, the organizer for Keep Amarillo Clean talked bout the work the group does, ” It’s very important we do a good job here, making a model city.

