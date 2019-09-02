KAMR Local 4 to start daily broadcasts with National Anthem

1  of  2
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — KAMR Local 4 will be among 171 Nexstar stations across the country that will start their daily broadcasts with the playing of the United States National Anthem.

That launched today.

The Star-Spangled Banner was once a staple on local television stations, signifying the beginning or end of the broadcast day and Nexstar is restoring this long-held tradition.

The anthem will be played by emerging talented artists who will record their own unique versions of the Star-Spangled Banner at Belmont University’s Ocean Way Studios.

This unique collaboration supports higher education in business for the music and entertainment industry, while providing aspiring professional artists and songwriters a national distribution platform to showcase their respective talents.

