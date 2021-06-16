KAMR Local 4 to celebrate Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s 25 years of broadcasting with annual ‘Founder’s Day of Caring’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is a milestone here at KAMR Local 4 News as our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc., celebrates 25 years of broadcasting.

From table saws and hard hats to gardening gloves and paintbrushes, our team has picked up many tools over the past four years to celebrate Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

“When we came upon our 20th anniversary, I was like, ‘What can we do to commemorate this? This is an important milestone,’ and I said, ‘we are a local service business. We serve our local communities with content and help advertisers sell things.’ So, the best we can do is give back to our communities as a thank you,” said Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Chairman and CEO Perry Sook.

So Sook established Founder’s Day of Caring, giving his employees a half-day of paid time off to give back to the communities they work and live in.

This year, KAMR Local 4 employees will be helping out at the High Plains Food Bank, boxing food, and helping out in the garden. We will also be at Gracie’s Project, building kennels, doing maintenance, and, of course, playing with the dogs.

“Volunteers [are] one of the heartbeats of what we do here, and it’s been an area that suffered over the past year with COVID,” said Zach Wilcon, the executive director of the High Plains Food Bank. “It’s truly a blessing that y’all would do that and, and help us literally continue our mission at a time where we need it most.”

“It really touches my heart, because how much Gracie’s means to me personally, and what the mission that we’re doing means. And to see other people care about it as much as I do personally, and as all of the volunteers do that put our time into this, it really means a lot and it’s really makes your heart feel good,” said Cheryl Goswick, a volunteer with Gracie’s Project.

Sook said the concept is locally oriented, and he is just providing the funds and time to give back.

“We are a local service business like I said, and the best thing we can do to celebrate our success is to give back to the communities that made us successful. That’s the whole intent of founders day and that’s what we’re all about,” said Sook.

Everyone at home can follow along on our project. Just follow KAMR Local 4 on our social media pages and by using #NexstarCares.

To read more about Founder’s Day of Caring, click here.