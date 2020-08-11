KAMR Local 4 to air hour-long Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Back-to-School Special

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Schools in our area counting down the days until the start of school. The plans are being changed rapidly as new cases and information come in.

Amarillo ISD’s first day of school is Sept. 1, and whether it is in-person learning or virtual learning, the district said it is preparing to keep students, staff, and teachers safe.

For AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis, it is all about patience and understanding that things will change.

“We can make this work, and we can get back to educating our kids and making sure that our kids are not slipping behind and creating a generational education crisis,” said Loomis.

We speak in depth with Superintendent Loomis as well as tackle a lot of other topics in our hour-long special. It airs Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. on KAMR Local 4 and here on MyHighPlains.com.

We speak with Amarillo and Canyon ISD, psychologists, nutritionists, Gov. Greg Abbott, and more.

If you tune in an hour earlier at 7 p.m., you can catch the NBC Special Report, “Coronavirus and the Classroom.” NBC’s Lester Holt and his team tackle nation-wide issues as schools re-open.

