AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Association of Broadcasters had its awards ceremony this weekend in Austin and the team at KAMR Local 4 News went home with some special recognition.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris won for Weathercast.

Caden Keenan, David Gay, and Roushell Hamilton Jr. won for Multimedia-Digital Storytelling for their “Water and Drought on the High Plains” series.

KAMR Local 4 News Director Ny Lynn Nichols and Anchor Jackie Kingston were finalists for Politics-Election Coverage for their focus group portion of the Texas Governor’s Debate Post-Show. KAMR’s sister station KXAN, Ny Lynn Nichols, and Jackie Kingston won for Overall Show in the Politics category for Large Markets. Jay Mudge from KAMR was also the technical director for the debate.

Congratulations to the entire team.