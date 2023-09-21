AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo is in full swing, and KAMR Local 4 News and MyHighPlains.com Digital Content Producer Erin Rosas along with Studio 4 Producer Sheryl Proctor had the opportunity to try several food items at the fair as part of the “An Experience With” social media series.

From a deep-fried PB & J sandwich to a slice of chocolate-dipped cheesecake, each item was perfect for the fair. Rosas and Proctor went on to rate the items in order to provide a glimpse at the flavor profile of the food.

The PB & J sandwich and the cheese on a stick were rated the highest while the curly-fried taters with cheese and the fried pickles were rated on the lower end of the scale. The duo also tried bacon-wrapped jalapeños, bacon-wrapped fried chicken on a stick, a rib on a stick, and fried Oreos.

The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo will run from Sept. 15-23 and features a petting zoo and Ferris wheel, along with other rides, food, and fun games for the whole family to enjoy.

Check out a full schedule of events here.