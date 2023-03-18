AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On March 18, 2023, KAMR Local 4 News in Amarillo will celebrate its 70th year of broadcasting to the High Plains. After being the first television station to sign on in the Amarillo market, then as KGNC-TV, KAMR Local 4 News has continued to bring audiences updates on the latest happenings around the region, the nation, and the world.

Over 70 years on the air, KAMR Local 4 News has shifted hands from the Plains Radio Broadcasting Company, Stauffer Communications, Cannan Communications, Quorum Broadcasting, Mission Broadcasting, and Nexstar Media Group. In that time the channel has aired beloved comedy staples from “Cheers,” “Seinfeld,” and “Friends” to “Parks and Recreation,” and thrilling features on “Dateline” as well as high-energy sports coverage.

However, KAMR Local 4 News favors just that: Local news. On broadcast and on MyHighPlains.com, the news team has been dedicated to giving the latest coverage of weather, local news, health, and politics alongside community events and entertainment.

