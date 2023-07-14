AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If Amarillo is known for one thing, it’s the 72-ounce Steak Challenge at the Big Texan Steak Ranch, which has attracted contenders from around the country since the 1960s on Historic Route 66.

KAMR Local 4 News and MyHighPlains.com Digital Content Producer/Host Erin Rosas decided to take her turn at the enormous challenge on Friday, which entails consuming the 72-ounce steak along with a shrimp cocktail, a baked potato, a salad, and a roll with butter all in an hour.

The full challenge rules, according to the Big Texan website:

The entire meal must be completed , meaning fully swallowed, in one hour;

, meaning fully swallowed, in one hour; Participants are allowed to check if the steak is cooked to one’s liking before the time starts;

before the time starts; Participants are not allowed to stand up, leave the table, or have anyone else touch the meal during the challenge;

during the challenge; No one is allowed to help cut, prepare or eat the meal in any way;

the meal in any way; “You don’t have to eat the fat , but we will judge this”;

, but we will judge this”; The contest is over if the participant becomes ill ;

; The full $72 must be paid if the contest is lost , however, a full refund will be given if successful ; and

, however, a ; and Participants must sit at an assigned table.

Since the challenge began in 1965 there have been around 10,186 72-ounce Steak Challenge champions and around 91,783 attempts, according to the Big Texan website. These winner stats were last updated in late April.